ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans to outline a new initiative aimed to cut down on crime in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after several shootings along Washington Ave, a popular St. Louis City strip. The recent gun violence has left residents and business owners frustrated as calls for city officials to take further action to make downtown safer increase.

Jones will be accompanied by local business, community, and civic leaders at 11:30 a.m. at her press conference.

Kevin Liese owns Jack Patrick's on the corner of 10th and Olive and said four months ago, a rolling gun battle passed right by his restaurant.

"We're caught in the middle of people know they can get away with things down here, the bad element knows they can get away with things and the police can't do much about it," he said.

He has owned the bar for 23 years and said the pandemic has hurt business tremendously, but crime is another big reason fewer people are walking through the door.

New data released last week by Cure Violence St. Louis found the amount of gun violence incidents citywide decreased between May-July 2020 compared to May-July 2021. The data shows there were approximately 350 gun violence related incidents in July of 2020, compared to 175 in July of this year. Further, there were 45 gun related homicides in July of 2020 compared to 19 this past July.

The data also shows aggravated assaults are down, with 250 incidents taking place last July compared to 150 this year.

