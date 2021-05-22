Tishaura Jones launches website for residents' input on half billion dollars coming to St. Louis City St. Louis City Mayor-elect Tishaura Jones launched a website for the city's residents to provide their input on how the city should spend millions of dollars coming to the city for the American recovery Act.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Tishaura Jones wants more input from the community on how to spend millions of dollars in federal funding coming to St. Louis City.

On Saturday, the mayor met with volunteer before they headed out to speak with residents in several North City neighborhoods. The city previously sent out a survey on how to spend the first $50 million from the American Rescue Plan but the mayor wants more feedback from residents in marginalized neighborhoods.

Click here to leave your feedback using the online survey.