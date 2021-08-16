ST. LOUIS( KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is expected to sign the COVID-19 relief bill which will allocate federal funding.

"To those who are struggling to make ends meets, who can't make rent on time who want to feel safe in your neighborhood... help is on the way," Jones said.

The Board of Alderman passed the $168 million bill during a special session last week. In the session, several aldermen thanked one another for moving the bill forward. Jones is expected to officially approve that plan Monday morning.

"I'm glad that people can put their disagreements aside and that we're going to stop playing politics and finally pass this direct aid in Board Bill 2. Anyone whose been downtown and seen some of the encampments knows the kind of crisis we're facing and the kind of relief that's desperately needed for our unhoused and others," Alderman Jack Coatar said last week.

Nearly $7 million will go toward vaccination efforts and $11 million will address crime in the St. Louis region through violence intervention programs and jobs for at-risk youth. The bill will also issue $58 million for economic relief efforts, including housing and utility assistance. As of Monday, there are 3,000 eviction cases on the docket in St. Louis City.

In addition, roughly 10,000 low-income residents could receive $500 direct payments.