Mayor Jones to sign bill reducing wards in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones will sign a bill into law that will cut the number of city wards in half.
It's been nearly 10 years since the public voted to change St. Louis City's ward count from 28 to 14. The new redistricting map has seven minority preference wards and seven white preference wards. It was approved last week by the Board of Alderman after a series of public meetings.
“Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results,” said Jones.
Board of Alderman elections using the new ward boundaries won't take effect until 2023.
