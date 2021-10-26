ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Joining iconic entertainers and other elected leaders, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will shine a light on St. Louis' cultural impact during a national campaign.
Starting Tuesday, the Honor Your Hometown campaign will feature 150 videos dedicated to share personal, touching stories about places and people that played an important role in each state.
When most people think of St. Louis, they think about the Gateway Arch that rests near the Mississippi River or our die-hard appreciation for unique dishes like Gooey Butter Cake and Toasted Raviolis. Don’t even get a St. Louisans started about our Chinese food. In her video, Jones shift towards the town’s significant history and hidden stories in the civil rights movement.
The St. Louis native deep dives into the story about a circuit clerk who discovered files in the basement of the Old Courthouse in 1999. The files contained documents from hundreds of enslaved Black people who sued for their freedom before the Civil War. Those files are known as the Freedom Suits.
“From the Freedom Suits to the civil rights movement to the modern fight to make sure Black Lives Matter, our city has a long history in the fight for justice even in the face of overwhelming opposition,” said Jones.
The Honor Your Hometown documentary producer Ken Burns said this is the first-of-its kind national effort to celebrate different hometowns while reflecting on common values.
“This is exactly the kind of initiative we need right now,” Burns added. “A celebration of where we come from and a reminder that we should be hopeful because our common bonds and values outweigh whatever differences we might have."
The campaign will run until Thanksgiving.
