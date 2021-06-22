ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones discussed the city’s response to COVID-19 in a virtual meeting with Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Mayor Jones said 44,000 people rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated at the now-closed FEMA clinic inside The Dome at America’s Center.
She also said the city’s job fighting COVID-19 is far from over.
“There's clearly more work to be done as the Delta variant sweeps through rural Missouri. We must be prepared. Missouri currently has the highest per capita rate of new infections in the country,” said Jones.
She also says the city’s work to get more and more vaccinated in the community is personal for her.
"My entire family including my 13-year-old son are vaccinated, however I lost my only remaining uncle to COVID-19 in a nursing home and I understand the toll this virus takes on families," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.