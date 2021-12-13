Mayor Jones signs bill repealing some marijuana laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has signed a bill repealing some marijuana laws.
Board Bill 132 repeals laws related to the possession of small amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia in the City of St. Louis. In 2018, Amendment 2 passed to legalize medical marijuana use by Missouri voters, the latest bill signed by Mayor Jones puts the city in line with the Missouri Constitution.
“We are seeing a major shift in the way our country sees not just marijuana, but how it connects to public safety, incarceration, and economic opportunity in our communities,” said Mayor Jones. “This law will help reduce racial disparities in our policing, make our city safer, and make St. Louis more competitive in hiring for city positions.”
According to Mayor Jones’ office, nearly 600 people have been arrested in the past three years for marijuana-related charges. They also said that nearly 500 of those individuals were Black. The signing of Board Bill 132 aims to prevent marijuana from being used as the sole probable cause for search or arrest.
