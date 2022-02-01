ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mayor Tishaura Jones proclaimed February 2022 Black History Month in St. Louis in recognition of the contributions from Black St. Louisans throughout the city’s history.
“St. Louis has been shaped by countless Black leaders who have fought for equity and continue to pave the way for progress,” Jones said. “This month, we recognize this powerful history while recommitting efforts to make our region a place where everyone can thrive, across racial lines and different backgrounds.”
Jones joined the St. Louis Board of Alderman African American Caucus outside City Hall for the raising of the Pan African flag. She also visited the Griot Museum of Black History to present the proclamation to their staff and board members.
Jones will continue to support St. Louis Black history by promoting Black owned businesses and sharing videos on social media recognizing key people and events throughout the month.
