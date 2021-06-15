ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones laid out a plan on how she wants to spend millions in federal dollars coming to St. Louis from the American Rescue Plan.

St. Louis City leaders discuss how to spend $500 million coming in federal aid St. Louis City leaders have a big funding decision to make and it involves spending more than $500 million. St. Louis City's Mayor Tishaura Jones formed the Stimulus Advisory Board which will advise city officials where the community needs the money the most.

The city is set to receive about $500 million from the federal government. Jones' announcement Monday outlined how she wants to spend the first $80 million. She is asking the Board of Aldermen to approve plans to spend the money on several priorities, including:

Getting the vaccine to underserved communities, money for vaccine education and mobile vaccine clinics

Housing assistance, including permanent camps for the homeless

Support for children, families and working parents

Youth-led programs and job initiatives

"We must move quickly to protect everyone in our city and prevent more people from getting sick in order to keep the positivity rates low. Direct relief is needed to help get people back on their feet and put our neighborhoods back on a path towards true equitable growth," Jones said.

Jones says the Board of Alderman has until July 1 to approve the plans as is or change them.