ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones said she's talking with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page about merging some city and county public safety services to "make sure that everybody in the region is safe."

"We are actively looking at ways where we can combine our services when it comes to public safety," Jones said. "I think that the possibilities are endless because this type of collaboration and cooperation has existed in our region for many, many years."

Jones said these efforts could include contracts and 911 operations, saying if someone called 911 in the city and all the operators are busy, the call could be sent to the county instead.

"I think that people are used to doing things a certain way. And honestly our citizens don't have time for us to say that we always did it that way because doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity," Jones said. "They pay our salaries and so the least that we can do is talk to each other and see how we can work together to make sure that everybody in the region is safe."

Page went to twitter Wednesday saying, "As this pandemic continues into a second year, Tishaura Jones and I have pledged to work closely together to collaborate in ways that will make our region healthier and safer."

"If the city is not safe or the county's not safe ... Our destinies are linked and we have to start acting and working together like they are," Jones said.