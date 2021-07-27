ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed claims the city’s health order provides a way for the city to spend federal stimulus dollars without the Board of Aldermen’s approval.
A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is back.
Reed and Mayor Tishaura Jones have been fighting for weeks over how to spend the city’s first wave of federal stimulus money. The current disagreement is over a provision that would spend $53 million on economic development, mainly in north St. Louis.
“If the true intention of this health order is requiring people to wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, then there should be no reason to include provisions for spending funds circumventing the appropriations process and the Board of Aldermen,” Reed wrote in a statement.
Mayor Jones has said she is “evaluating” the possibility of using the new mask mandate to spend federal stimulus money without approval from the Board of Aldermen.
