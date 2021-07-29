ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Tishaura Jones announced an executive action in local funding for citizens of the City of St. Louis.
On Thursday, on Mayor Jones' 100th day in office, she announced that her administration is taking action to get more vaccines in St. Louis residents and connect families at risk of eviction to resources they need.
Approximately $1.2 million will be used to fund additional pop-up vaccination clinics, including a city-owned mobile clinic, expanded vaccine outreach and increased contact tracing capacity.
$3 million of the local funds will go towards legal services, mediation, public benefits navigation, bridge housing and emergency shelter for families facing eviction. The federal eviction moratorium expires in just two days.
“I’ve been sounding the alarm since June about the need to use American Rescue Plan funds to get more vaccines in arms and keep families in their homes,” said Mayor Jones. “We masked up based on recommendations from regional doctors and health leaders from the St. Louis Pandemic Regional Task Force, but more has to be done to protect St. Louisans and stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, I’m taking action to expand our vaccination capability and to make sure families don’t end up out on the street; the federal eviction moratorium expires in just two days.”
