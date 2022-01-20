Mayor Jones details ongoing effort to address St. Louis crime at national conference

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayors from across the country were in our nation's capital discussing the best ways to move cities forward.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke on her ongoing effort to address violence in St. Louis while participating in a panel on reducing gun violence in cities at the 90th annual winter meeting for the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
"I’m exploring all of the tools in the toolbox," Jones said.
She said the fight to end gun violence in St. Louis is one that’s close to her heart.
“Absolutely, I'm the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised, and still live in north St. Louis," Jones said. "My son and I hear gunshots in the distance more nights than we’d like to admit, and he’s almost been a victim of gun violence twice since we moved back to north St. Louis. “
While the goal is long term effectiveness in reducing gun violence, Jones said St. Louis cops and clinicians’ program that pairs behavioral health professionals with officers to co-respond to emergency calls is seeing success.
“We’re showing that these results work especially in diversion. Over the 2,000 people we’ve seen in St. Louis with our co-responder model, we have diverted over 90 percent of them from entering the criminal justice system.”
In addition to the panel on gun violence, the mayor also participated on a panel for women mayors.
Overnight we looked at the homicides in the city since Jones took office. In her first eight months, there were 133 homicides in the city.
There was 37 percent fewer than the final eight months of 2020 and the stats were down about five percent compared to the five-year average, before that.
The first month of this year is also off to a good start so far with seven murders in 19 days. That's on pace to be the fewest homicides in January in more than a decade.
