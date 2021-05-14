Showdown outside 'workhouse' as city leaders clash about media access A showdown between St. Louis City officials ensued inside a city jail Wednesday as News 4 and other media were blocked from entering, despite being invited by aldermen.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones spoke for the first time since News 4's cameras weren't allowed in the city's workhouse - and she defended it.

The city's aldermen invited News 4 to come along a tour of The Workhouse to see conditions. An alderman and a public safety official went toe-to-toe after she banned our cameras from the jail tour. Mayor Jones said she stands behind the decision to not allow our cameras inside.

"It's about them, it's not about trying to make this a show," Jones said. "This is about people who have families, you would never understand that. I know about the conditions in here."

Jones said asking for permission in advance helps ensure the identities of corrections staff and detainees aren't revealed. We were invited by the city's aldermen. The mayor's office called the aldermen the night before and told them media wouldn't be allowed in. We have repeatedly requested tours of the workhouse.

"While dignitaries like elected officials are allowed to perform visits like this unannounced, the Department of Corrections has a specific policy for media," Jones said. "News media, including photographers and videographers, must perform certain things to receive permission in advance."