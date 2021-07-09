ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush were in Denver, Colorado this week to explore a new approach to public safety.

Rep. Cori Bush files bill that would transform public safety Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush of St. Louis filed a bill on Monday called the "People's Response Act." It seeks to limit people's encounters with armed law enforcement officers and instead, send social workers to certain incidents.

Thursday, the leaders traveled to tour Denver’s Support Team Assistance Response (STAR) program, which redirects some 911 calls to mental health care professionals and social workers instead of having police officers respond. According to a joint press release, the Denver program handled over 1,300 calls in 2020 without needing backup from police officers.

While in Denver, the women toured a van that’s used in the program. The van was equipped with things like personal hygiene products, clothes and snacks – in the event someone has a diabetic episode.

“I talk frequently about connecting the right professional to the right call so our police can focus on their main job: Solving violent crime,” said Jones. “Through STAR, Denver has led the way in reimagining how we deploy and use police for the correct situations. I’m excited to see this program up-close and connect with Mayor Hancock on lessons we can bring back to St. Louis to get shots in arms, improve public safety and better support our unhoused neighbors.”

Jones has said her goal is for officers to focus on solving violent crime and have other trained professionals handle other 911 calls. The STAR program would respond to emergency calls about things like homelessness, trespassing, welfare checks and suspected drug use.

“The People’s Response Act puts forward a vision for public safety in America that will save lives — and Denver’s STAR program is proving that this approach works,” said Bush. “At a moment when St. Louis has led the nation in police killings for 7 consecutive years, we must look to proven strategies that will keep our communities safe. I’m grateful to Mayor Hancock for hosting me and Mayor Jones so that we can see firsthand the work that the People’s Response Act could fund. This visit is fundamental to our work of building a just and equitable St. Louis where we all can thrive.”

Friday afternoon, Jones and Bush will host a virtual press conference to discuss the tour.