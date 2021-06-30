ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City leaders got into heated arguments and bickering Wednesday before approving Mayor Tishaura Jones' plan for over $80 million in pandemic relief aid.
On Wednesday, the Board of Estimates and Apportionment voted to endorse Jones' plan. The mayor and Comptroller Darlene Green voted yes and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed was strongly against it and refused to vote. The board counted his opinion as a no.
Reed argues the mayor and her advisory panel had 45 days to work on the issue and the plan was only sent to the aldermen on June 15 - 15 days before Reed had to cast his vote. He said the mayor didn't give his board enough time to properly go through the plan and approve it.
"We are moving as swiftly as we can but you and your administration burnt up all the time," Reed said.
