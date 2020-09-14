ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 35-year old St. Louis police officer is out of the hospital and recovering after being shot in the shoulder Sunday night while attempting to make a traffic stop. He's the ninth officer in the city to be shot in the line of duty since June.
One of those nine was 29-year old officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was shot and killed at the end of August.
"This is I think unprecedented to have this much direct violence against police officers. We've seen this across the country also. But it's a very dangerous and stressful time to be a police officer," said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, two officers tried to stop a red Chevrolet Impala around 9:20 p.m. for not having a license plate. Police said the car sped away and near Broadway and Prairie a suspect fired shots at the officers.
One of the bullets went through the windshield and hit the officer in the passenger seat in the shoulder. That officer was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital and was treated and released later.
Retired St. Louis police sergeant Tom Lake remembers what went through his mind when he was shot on the job in 2016.
"You're not expecting it to happen, so when it does you're trying not to believe that it happened," he said.
Lake was in his police vehicle when he stopped at the intersection of Hamilton and Pernod and someone in a vehicle next to him shot him in the face.
Lake said he believes there's less respect for police these days and criminals have less apprehension about shooting an officer. Despite nine officers being shot in the city this year, he doesn't think it will scare away people wanting to be an officer.
"There are quite a few men, men and women, who want to be police because they're being called to that service. They want to see the change that's happening here, to change for the better," said Lake.
Lake and Sgt. Charles Lowe started an organization called "Project Hurt" to help other officers who've been shot on the job. HURT stands for healing, uplift, restore and transformation.
Lowe was ambushed while working a secondary security job in the Central West End in 2015. He was protected by his ballistic vest.
Lake said Project HURT gives officers who've been shot, a chance to talk with others who've gone through a similar experience. He said giving the officers a chance to talk with someone who's been in their shoes can help relieve the stress and sometimes cause the officers to realize when they need to get professional help
