ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed of her purse after telling a man she couldn’t give him money from the register at a South City store.
Around 1:45 p.m. Friday, a man entered the Mattress Firm in the 5800 block of Chippewa, pulled a knife from his pocket and demanded the 23-year-old employee to give him money from the register. When the woman told the man she couldn’t give him any money, the suspect took her purse, according to police.
After stealing the purse, the suspect entered a black SUV and drove away.
Some of the woman’s stolen property was later found in the 6800 block of Bruno.
The woman was not injured.
