ST. LOUIS (BaseballSTL/KMOV.com) -- Schnucks has announced they will be rolling out a new salsa inspired by Cardinals' slugger Matt Carpenter later this week.
'Bueno Mojo Salsa' will be available at St. Louis area Schnucks starting this Thursday, September 13.
Hey @MattCarp13! We get it! Bueno Mojo Salsa available 9/13 at our St. Louis stores. #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa #SchnucksMojo #Schnucks @Cardinals 🍅🌶🔥🛒 pic.twitter.com/BwXAohu9lT— Schnucks (@SchnuckMarkets) September 10, 2018
As Cardinals fans know, Matt Carpenter has been making his own salsa from his home-garden this season and the secret stuff has become a rally-cry for the 2018 team.
The Cardinals look to keep pace in NL Wild Card race as they kick-off a three game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium Monday night.
To find your local Schnucks location click here.
