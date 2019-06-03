ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday was an off-day for the Cardinals, but one Cardinal player is still getting some work in.
Matt Carpenter was at the Matt Carpenter Baseball Pro-Camp at Principia School in Town and Country.
The camp is an intensive, one-day session.
Camp organizers say the camp is designed to benefit boys and girls of all abilities, and not just elite athletes.
And Carp said it isn't just about baseball.
“It’s about the importance of making good grades, listening to their parents, and being a good, positive role model while they're doing it,” he said.
Monday’s camp was held in cooperation with Cardinal Glennon’s “Homers for Health” campaign.
