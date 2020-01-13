ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Matchbox Twenty is celebrating 2020 with a summer tour!
The band will be joined by special guest The Wallflowers when the “Matchbox Twenty 2020 tour” stops at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 19.
“I’m proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can’t wait to play with them again. Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point," singer Rob Thomas said.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at noon. While supplies last, fans can get a four-pack of lawn or select reserved tickets for $89.
Click here for more details.
