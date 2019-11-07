In this Oct. 7, 2019 photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame, Matchbox Cars, left, the coloring book, center, and the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y. The winners were selected by a panel of judges from among 12 finalists, which also included: Care Bears, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, the smartphone and the top. (Victoria Gray/The Strong, National Toy Hall of Fame via AP)