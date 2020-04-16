SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Smoke from a Metro East warehouse fire could be seen for miles Thursday throughout the St. Louis region.
Sauget Warehouse caught fire before 2 p.m., and at least four of the 18 units in the warehouse burned.
The building is an 18-unit attached warehouse complex that houses a variety of businesses. Multiple fire departments are on the scene fighting flames. There are no injuries confirmed at this time.
