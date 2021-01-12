FAYETTEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An entire St. Clair County town is under a boil order after a massive fire overnight.
Deli Star Corporation in Fayetteville caught fire around 10 p.m. Monday. At least 15 fire departments assisted in battling the fire, which reached five-alarms at one point.
Download the KMOV News App for the latest updates.
The Fayetteville mayor told News 4 the entire town is under a boil order as of Tuesday morning because of the fire.
The warehouse is used to produce a wide range of foods and provides jobs for many people in the area.
Fire crews in the town were also called to fire at a farmhouse up the road from the warehouse overnight.
There have been no reports of injuries from either fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.