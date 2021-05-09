MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A fire has broken out at a fencing company in Madison County, Illinois.
The fire broke out around 3:20 p.m. Sunday at Liberty Fence, which is located near the intersection of MacArthur Drive (Illinois Route 140) and Neunaber Street. The building where the fire broke out had propane tanks and trucks inside. Five fire departments are at the scene.
Both directions of Route 140 near the scene are closed. Nobody was injured.
Editor's note: Firefighters initially told News 4 three warehouses belonging to the fencing company caught on fire
