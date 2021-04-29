AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A massive fire broke out Thursday at a south St. Louis County chemical plant, forcing evacuations of a nearby area.

According to reports from St. Louis County police, the fire happened at Manor Chemicals in the 6900 block of Heege Road near Tower Tee. St. Louis County confirmed there were evacuations ordered, but specifics of the evacuations were unclear. The department said there were no reported injuries, but St. Louis City Fire Department dispatched chemical units to the scene and heavy black smoke could be seen for miles from the site.

Affton School District is holding all students at schools and postponing dismissal due to the fire, and said they will update parents as they get information from local authorities.

Heege road is shut down from MacKenzie to Laclede Station Road and people are urged to avoid the area if possible. Multiple videos have been sent to News 4 showing black smoke billowing from the building.