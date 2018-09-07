WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Multiple cars were damaged during an overnight fire at an auto salvage yard in Washington Park.
The fire broke out in the middle of the lot at the U-Pic-A-Part on Bunkum Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
A News 4 photographer on the scene said there were 10 vehicles involved in the fire.
A fence around the lot caused fire crews to be delayed in fighting the blaze because they had to bust the lock before gaining entry to the lot.
Officials told News 4 the U-Pic-A-Part is the largest salvage yard in the St. Louis area.
A police official on the scene told News 4 the fire likely started with a battery spark or electrical short in one of the cars and then spread quickly.
