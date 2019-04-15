MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound 270 were closed in Maryland Heights after an accident Monday.
The northbound roadway was shut down north of Dorsett.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved, but SkyZoom 4 could see at least one vehicle appeared to have crashed into the median
Authorities opened two lanes around 5:15 p.m. to allow cars through.
By 5:30, all lanes were reopened
