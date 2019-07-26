SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A masseuse who failed to register as a sex offender sexually assaulted clients in South City, authorities allege.
Andrew Mitts, 38, of St. Louis City, is charged with one count of sodomy, failing to register as a sex offender and several counts of sexual abuse.
Authorities say he gave massages at the Dire Wolf Recovery and Spiritual Center. He allegedly inappropriately touched a woman on May 25. He is also accused of having forced sexual contact with a woman on June 18.
He was convicted on charges of sexual misconduct in 2005. Authorities say he has not registered as a sex offender since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.