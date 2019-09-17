ST PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County masseur is charged with sodomy after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during a massage.
61-year-old Xing Wu Zhang, a native of China, worked at the Oasis Foot Spa & Massage shop at 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sodomy.
The victim told police Zhang sodomized her for over 90 minutes last Friday in a massage room, alone, and with the door closed.
She told police he used a towel in the areas he assaulted her to possibly remove any potential DNA.
The victim told police she wanted to run out of the room but was "paralyzed by fear". She also said she worried about what would happen if she ran out of the room.
Zhang with the help of an interpreter denied the accusations to police. He said she exposed herself during the massage, but he ignored it.
He was taken into custody and is being held on $50,000 cash only bond.
Zhang was planning to return to China on a Saturday afternoon flight, but he was forced to hand over his passport as part of his arrest.
