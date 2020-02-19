Bernard Kimple is accused of inappropriately touching a client during a massage at a south St. Louis massage parlor. According to police, he was supposed to be on probation due to a sexual misconduct charge in 2018 at another massage studio.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A masseur at a South City massage parlor is accused of sexually assaulting a client, two years after allegedly doing the same thing in Des Peres.

Bernard Kimple is accused of inappropriately touching a client at Morgan Ford Massage and Spa in Soulard and is charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Kimple was supposed to be on probation for a sexual misconduct charge in 2018 at a massage studio in Des Peres. He is not in police custody at this time.

“I think it does shed a horrible light, it's at the forefront of my mind when I'm talking to people about what I do as a profession,” said another massage therapist.

Bernard Edward Kimple mugshot

News 4 tried to contact Morgan Ford Massage for comment but have not heard back. An employee says Kimple no longer works there.

