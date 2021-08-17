ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MassageLuXe is giving free massages to teachers.
On Aug. 17 and Aug. 24 teachers can receive free back-to-school chair massages from 4-5 p.m. at the following locations:
- MassageLuXe Fenton – 672 Gravois Bluffs Blvd Suite B, Fenton, MO 63026
- MassageLuXe Manchester – 921 Brittany Pkwy Drive, Manchester, MO 63011
- MassageLuXe South County – 4100 Elm Park Drive, St. Louis, MO 63123
- MassageLuXe Rock Hill – 9572 Manchester Road, Rock Hill, MO 63119
- MassageLuXe Wentzville – 1851 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO 63385
- MassageLuXe Chesterfield – 1656 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017
- MassageLuXe Fairview Heights – 6540 N Illinois Suite 103, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
- MassageLuXe Edwardsville – 204 S Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.