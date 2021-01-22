EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East masseur is accused of sexually abusing a woman during a massage.
Christopher McKee is charged with criminal sexual abuse and battery.
Authorities say he sexually abused a 32-year-old woman during a massage on January 16 and committed battery against a 32-year-old woman on November 12. McKee works as a massage therapist at FLOAT Edwardsville.
FLOAT Edwardsville sent this statement:
"We are investigating the allegations and want to emphasize to our customers that this type of behavior is not in compliance with the high standard of service we work to provide."
Edwardsville police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact them at 618-656-2131.
