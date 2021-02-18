ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The University of Missouri-St. Louis campus will host a mass vaccination clinic Saturday. The Missouri National Guard and St. Louis County Health Department are partnering to vaccinate about 2,200 people. This is one of the only National Guard events held this week that was not cancelled due to inclement weather.
Saturday's clinic will be held at the university's Millennium Student Center at 17 Grobman Drive from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until supply runs out. Spring Schmidt, acting director for the St. Louis County Health Department said all doses are coming from the National Guard and will not take away from the county’s weekly allotment.
“I am very excited about this I think it’s a good opportunity to just do so much at once and have that level of support with that amount of vaccine to do one of these large scale events,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the event will run similarly to other mass vaccine events held at Florissant Valley Community College. She said UMSL is an ideal location because it is close to the MetroLink, making it easier for those to access who rely on public transportation.
Registration for the event is required. Schmidt said anyone who is interested should pre-register on the state’s vaccine website, or by calling their hotline at (877) 435-8411. Registering on the site just makes someone a candidate for the event, it does not guarantee an appointment.
Some who are pre-registered with the St. Louis County Health Department will be selected for the event too.
“We don’t want them to be completely missed and not have this opportunity, but people who have been on our list for a while we also want to make sure we are continuing to provide opportunities for them,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said they will start notifying people Thursday to set up appointment times. Second doses will also be held at UMSL about three weeks from Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.