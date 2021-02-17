ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The University of Missouri-St. Louis campus will host a mass vaccination clinic Saturday.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said they expect to administer around 2,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the event. He stressed that these doses are in addition to the ones provided by the state in a weekly distribution.
Saturday's clinic will be held at the university's Millennium Student Center at 17 Grobman Drive from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until supply runs out.
According to Page, reservations for the clinic will be open on Thursday on the state’s website. Reservations are required and walkups will not be accepted. Click here to register for the vaccine clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.