ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The mass vaccination site at The Dome in Downtown St. Louis will close on June 1 and the large scale site at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park and the site in Dellwood will end June 15 as health departments shift to a more localized approach.
“Anytime you can bring that vaccine capability into a neighborhood that makes it more convenient, it makes it closer, it makes them more comfortable because they’re around their friends and neighbors, that’s a good thing,” said Barb Sturner with FEMA.
The initial goal of the FEMA mass vaccination site at The Dome was to vaccinate 100,000 in eight weeks. As of Thursday they vaccinated around 42,500 people. And they’re pushing anyone who’s still interested to take advantage of the last few days.
“If you’re one of those people who were going to get around to it, we’re around to it. Just a few more days left. Secondly, we are going to be open Memorial Day Weekend, including Memorial Day so that’s another good time if they have time off they can slip down here between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. all three of those days,” said Sturner.
People can choose between Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. If it’s their first dose of Pfizer, the volunteers at The Dome will help them locate where to get their second shot in three weeks. The easiest way to do it is go to www.vaccines.gov and search by zip code. A quick search will pull up local pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals with the shot you need.
Health departments are also aiming for a smaller approach.
“We’ve been seeing there’s a decline in these larger mass events that we’ve all been hosting so we’re trying to meet the people where they need to be,” said Sara Evers, the acting director for St. Charles County Department of Health.
They hosted a drive-thru event Thursday at the Family Arena with about 300 people. Those events were seeing several thousand previously. So now they will go out into the community.
Upcoming events in St. Charles County:
June 2 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. they will offer Moderna and J&J at Beale Street Market in Streets of St. Charles.
June 4 9 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. they will offer Pfizer at the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant.
June 5 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. they will offer Pfizer at St. Charles Borromo Church
June 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. they will offer Pfizer and J&J at St. Charles YMCA.
You can find the vaccine almost every single day around St. Louis County, find a full list at stlcorona.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.