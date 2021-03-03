QUINCY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mass vaccination site will open Thursday for eligible Illinois residents.
The site will provide about 2,100 doses a day at full capacity. The vaccination event will be held at Oakley Lindsey Center located at 300 Civic Center Plaza.
Quincy is two hours northwest of St. Louis.
Illinois officials say they are anticipating roughly 105,000 Johnson & Johnson doses, 22,000 of which are earmarked for deployment in Chicago. The remaining 83,000 will be distributed throughout the state.
To schedule an appointment for the event, visit here.
