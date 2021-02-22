COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois is opening a mass vaccination site in Collinsville, Governor Pritzker's office announced Monday. The site will open Tuesday at the Gateway Convention Center located at 1 Gateway Drive. At full capacity, the site will be able to provide up to 1,350 doses per day.
“We are happy to partner with the Illinois National Guard and community partners throughout the county to increase our capacity to administer vaccines in Madison County, especially to our vulnerable populations,” said Toni Corona, Director of Public Health with the Madison County Health Department.
Governor Pritzker is also activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to support Madison County in standing up additional mobile vaccination sites to reach rural and underserved communities. The county health departments will determine priority sites where mobile teams will deploy.
