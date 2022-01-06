Mass vaccination mobile booster clinic coming to SIUE next week

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A mass vaccination mobile booster clinic is coming to the Metro East for one-day only.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will set up a booster shot clinic on Jan. 9 at the Vadalabene Center at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will offer the adult Pfizer and Moderna. Appointments must be made and can be reserved here. Walk-ins will be accepted only on Sunday.
“Booster shots are a key part of keeping ourselves and our loved ones as healthy as possible this winter,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is partnering with local health departments to make these free vaccines as accessible as possible for all eligible residents – which now includes Illinoisans 12 and up. This is another step forward for safe schools, safe businesses and safe communities for all.”
Pritzker’s administration announced four one-day clinics on Thursday. The clinics are open to any Illinois resident and no appointments are required. In addition, those attending the clinics do not need to show identification or provide health insurance.
The state said there have been 6,511 Community Partner Vaccination events hosted to date with another 816 planned through Jan. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.