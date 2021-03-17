ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mass vaccination event will be held downtown St. Louis this weekend.
Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the event will be held Saturday and Sunday at the America's Center Convention Complex during her Facebook briefing Wednesday.
The City of St. Louis Health Department plans to administer 1,500 to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each day, depending on how many vaccinators they have, Krewson said.
"The America's Center is a location we have not used before," Krewson said.
It's by invitation only and those patients will be chosen from the city's registration list. Residents are asked to sign up quickly, show up on time if you schedule an appointment and to not share your link.
This event is in addition to the "mega" vaccination event scheduled at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park next week.
City residents can sign up here to receive vaccination notifications.
