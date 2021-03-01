Covid-19 hospitalizations in the US dip to lowest level since November

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mayor Krewson announced Monday that a mass vaccination event will be held this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday at the Carpenters District Council located at 1401 Hampton Ave.

Invites and appointments will be sent to city residents in surrounding zip codes Tuesday, Krewson said. To sign up for the vaccine through the city, visit here.

