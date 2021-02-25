ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will hold another mass vaccination event on March 6.
The event will take place at the North County Recreation Center, located at 2577 Redmond Avenue. 2,300 first doses will be administered by appointment only.
People will be selected from both the St. Louis County and state's pre-registration lists. To find out how to pre-register, click here.
This is the second large-scale event in St. Louis County. The University of Missouri-St. Louis campus hosted a mass vaccination clinic last weekend. The Missouri National Guard and St. Louis County Health Department partnered to vaccinate 2,340 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.