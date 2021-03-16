ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As many as 2,000 teachers could get vaccinated next week, as the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is hosting a mass vaccination event for school personnel on March 23 and 24.
The event, which is the first of its kind in St. Louis County, is being held at the Florissant Valley campus of St. Louis Community College. Officials said the event will be supported by the Missouri National Guard and employees of all county schools - public, private and parochial - are being given an opportunity to pre-register on a separate registration list. Several thousand education staff have already signed up.
"I’m very pleased that we can offer educators and other school personnel the opportunity to become vaccinated through our collaboration with County schools,” said County Executive Sam Page. “We all want students and educators safely back in their classrooms. In-person learning is the ideal setting and our children need to be in a place where they can socialize, develop interpersonal skills and share life experiences with their friends. Vaccinating our educators is a key step to returning to a traditional classroom setting.”
The event will be the first in a series of events put on by the health department targeted at vaccinating school personnel. Educators who are in Category 1B Tier 2 will be given preference for this event, but all school personnel are welcome to pre-register through their schools.
