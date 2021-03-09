Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Those seeking a vaccination against COVID-19 will have a chance on March 18 in St. Charles County. According to health officials, the National Guard will assist in an event at Family Arena.
The event will be drive through, and Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 individuals will likely have priority, officials said.
