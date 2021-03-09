US could reach herd immunity by summer through vaccinations alone, CNN analysis finds

President Joe Biden said that the US will have enough vaccine for every adult by the end of May.

 Shutterstock

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Those seeking a vaccination against COVID-19 will have a chance on March 18 in St. Charles County. According to health officials, the National Guard will assist in an event at Family Arena. 

The event will be drive through, and Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2 individuals will likely have priority, officials said. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.