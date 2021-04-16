MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in younger people, Illinois is setting aside vaccine appointments strictly for college students.
Sunday, appointments will be made available specifically for college students at the Madison County Convention Center in Collinsville and at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. It is part of what the state is calling "College Vaccination Days," which will run from Saturday until Tuesday. April 17. However, such an event will only be held in the Metro East on Sunday.
Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
The push comes as the number of young people who have contacted COVID-19 continues to go up. Over the past month, the case count among residents 18-24 has doubled, health authorities say.
Colleges and universities will provide links so students can register for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.