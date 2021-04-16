MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in younger people, Illinois is setting aside vaccine appointments strictly for college students.

Sunday, appointments will be made available specifically for college students at the Madison County Convention Center in Collinsville and at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville. It is part of what the state is calling "College Vaccination Days," which will run from Saturday until Tuesday. April 17. However, such an event will only be held in the Metro East on Sunday.

The push comes as the number of young people who have contacted COVID-19 continues to go up. Over the past month, the case count among residents 18-24 has doubled, health authorities say.

Colleges and universities will provide links so students can register for an appointment.