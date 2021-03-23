NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A mass vaccination event coordinated by the St. Louis County Department of Health and the State of Missouri swiftly vaccinated nearly 1,200 people on Tuesday.
The two-day event, taking place at St. Louis Community College's Florissant Valley campus, targets school district employees as well as some people still seeking a vaccine in Phase 1A or Phase 1B Tier 2.
"We want to make the vaccine accessible to everyone we can," said Christopher Ave, the Public Information Officer with the County's Department of Health.
Supply is the main driver of the number of appointments available at mass vaccination events and Missouri Governor Mike Parson expects vaccine allotment to Missouri to triple by the first week of April, with 500,000 doses arriving that week.
"It was a breeze," said Kelly Rowan, an elementary instructional assistant with the Wentzville School District. "It was a breeze from parking, to getting in line, filling out information and getting the shot. Plus, making the appointment for next time. This was very well run."
Most people entering the gym at Florissant Valley said from start to finish, the process took no more than 30 or 40 minutes. Inside the gym, 15 or 20 vaccinators moved through patients, many waiting for an eventual patient to sit down at their station.
"Personally, it's a step closer to being normal and back to where we were,' said Abby Nickel, a teacher in the Wentzville School District. "Getting kids back into the classroom and back to the level of learning they need as well as allowing our community to get back to being together," she said.
Nickel said she's seen the adverse affects of virtual learning this school year and believes students learn best while in the classroom. Her district has held in-person learning since October, but she's hopeful teachers and staff members receiving their vaccines will allow school to get back to normal across the board.
Members of the Missouri National Guard helped direct traffic on Monday, with no issues arising and no back-ups. Ave said the large and expansive parking lot offered at Florissant Valley is one of the main reasons the site was selected to hold mass vaccination events. On Wednesday, the county plans to administer another 1,200 doses.
