ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mass vaccination event held downtown St. Louis kicked off Saturday morning.

The City of St. Louis Health Department plans to administer 1,500 to 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday and Sunday, depending on how many vaccinators they have, Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

There was a line down the block and around the corner before the event opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, but after the morning rush, the line dissipated. One man said he waited for an hour but it was a smooth process. "The process took about an hour, my appointment was at 8 for the vaccine, but I would have been willing to wait longer," Jonathan Gwinn said.

"We've also been working with community-based organizations to ensure that non-English speaking populations and other individuals who may not have access to IT resources have access to the vaccine," Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said.

Volunteers did come through just in time for the event on Saturday, but they are still encouraging people to sign up to volunteer for future vaccination events. Anyone who wants to volunteer can email health@stlouis-mo.gov or call 314-657-1499.

The event at the Dome is by invitation only and those patients will be chosen from the city's registration list. Residents are asked to sign up quickly, show up on time if you schedule an appointment and to not share your link.

Free parking is available in a surface lot on the west side of the building and in parking garages nearby at 9th and Lucas. The St. Louis Parking Company, a private entity, is also offering free parking in their lots during the events. The first at America's Center garage at 701 North 7th Street. and their 6th and Convention lot at 710 North 7th Street.

Those with appointments should go through the main convention center entrance off Washington Avenue.

This event is in addition to the "mega" vaccination event scheduled at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park next week. City residents can sign up here to receive vaccination notifications.