FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – As more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, mass vaccination sites across the area are seeing less demand.
Local health departments will begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events in the coming weeks as demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to drop nationwide.
The Jefferson County Health Department is the latest to announce their mass vaccination site will be closing. On June 15, the vaccine center in Festus will close its doors. County officials said COVID-19 vaccines will still be given in High Ridge and there will be a focus on mobile clinics.
“This location has served it’s intended purpose and we are grateful to Jones Festus Properties, Missouri National Guard, the cities of Festus and Crystal City, and our volunteers and staff for their partnership and dedication,” stated Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar.
Earlier in the week, the St. Clair County Health Department announced plans to close their mass vaccination site at the Fairgrounds at the end of the month.
