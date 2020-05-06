CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Saying St. Louis County's plan to re-open businesses will be "slow, responsible, and measured," County Executive Sam Page detailed Wednesday morning what businesses and citizens can expect when the county begins its re-opening process May 18.
Businesses will be expected to maintain social distancing of six feet, limit crowd sizes, and have employees wear masks.
"This is nothing we have ever seen before in our lifetime," Page said.
Masks will become a key, as both businesses and citizens will be asked to comply in public settings.
"I will be very surprised if businesses not wearing masks get much consumer traffic," Page said.
And if a customer enters a business without wearing a mask?
"The business has a right to refuse service," Page said. "We are not policing for the general public for not wearing masks in public. But we will watch, respond, and track complaints."
Page says this will be a process for both businesses and consumers. "This is going to evolve slowly. We are heading toward a new normal."
Businesses will be given time to prepare, and if data changes after the re-opening, the county will adjust. "When we ease, we know we will see a another trend upward. If we see a serious spike in those trends, we will react quickly."
Page also said additional specific guidelines for business will come before May 18.
The county has also put in bids for more testing equipment, which they may hear back about as early as Wednesday. And they are hiring more people to perform contact tracing.
Testing is still an issue for all jurisdictions. Page says they will not have enough tests "for a long time." Currently, only high risk patients have been able to get tested. Page says he hopes everyone who has COVID-19 symptoms will be able to be tested soon.
"We are trending in the right direction," Page said. "But the trend is not robust."
Page says until we get a vaccine, this is our new world.
"This is like nothing we have ever seen before in our lifetime," Page said. "Our first priority is to save lives."
