Mask mandate considered in St. Louis area as COVID-19 cases spike; Missouri death toll passes 1,000 The number of confirmed cases has quickly increased since the state reopened for business on June 16, swelling by 10.9% in just the last seven days, health officials said.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Masks will be required in St. Louis City and County beginning Friday, July 3, as officials look for ways to contain the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces.

All citizens are required to wear a face mask or covering at all times when in indoors and outside when social distancing is not possible. The requirement applies to everyone over the age of 9 years old. There will be limited exceptions to the order for certain circumstances and health conditions, the mandate says.

According to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, business owners are allowed to turn away customers if they do not want to wear a mask inside the business.

“Our goal today – as it has been all along – is to adopt science-based practices and follow the advice of our public health experts to slow the spread of the virus,” Page said.

“People and businesses across the St. Louis Region have responded so well to the ongoing threat of COVID-19. Making face masks or coverings mandatory is an important step to ensure we do not go backwards as a region in the fight against this virus,” Krewson said.

St. Charles County is also considering mandatory masks, but News 4 is waiting to hear when an announcement will be made.

Officials said the mandate is to fight the spread of COVID-19 and save lives while not rolling back business restrictions or having to issue another stay-at-home order.

Wearing masks is not mandatory statewide and Governor Mike Parson said it's up to cities and counties to make such requirements.

"We're gonna continue to support people who wear masks we're just not gonna mandate it from the state level I think we've been pretty consistent with that message," Parson said.

Cases in the St. Louis area have been gradually rising lately, and Missouri has reported a near record amount of cases Tuesday.

Kansas City implemented a similar mask requirement last week.